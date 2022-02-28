SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The final girls Class A and B polls were released last week.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (16) 19-0 80 1
2. O’Gorman 18-2 64 2
3. Washington 13-7 45 4
4. Lincoln 11-9 20 5
5. Jefferson 12-8 18 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 5, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (16) 20-0 80 1
2. St. Thomas More 18-2 62 2
3. Winner 19-1 46 3
4. Flandreau 16-3 28 4
5. Tea Area 14-6 17 5
Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (16) 19-1 80 1
2. White River 16-2 62 2
3. Potter County 19-1 37 5
4. Lower Brule 17-3 35 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 17-3 25 3
Receiving votes: Freeman Academy/Marion 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 19-1 79 1
2. O’Gorman (1) 17-3 63 2
3. Brandon Valley 16-4 42 4
4. Stevens 16-4 38 3
5. RC Central 15-5 17 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.