SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

1. Jefferson (20) 16-0 100 1

2. Lincoln 15-1 80 2

3. Mitchell 12-3 60 3

4. Yankton 10-4 40 4

5. Roosevelt 10-6 8 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 2, Washington 1.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1

2. Sioux Valley 16-1 77 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-3 53 3

4. Winner 16-1 37 4

5. St. Thomas More 16-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Dell Rapids 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 2.

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 16-2 97 1

2. De Smet (1) 16-3 79 3

3. Lower Brule (1) 15-3 63 4

4. White River 14-4 40 2

5. Faith 16-1 15 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 3.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

1. Jefferson (20) 14-2 100 1

2. Washington 12-3 68 2

3. Pierre 13-3 64 3

4. Harrisburg 14-3 30 5

5. O’Gorman 11-4 25 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 13.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

1. Hamlin (20) 18-0 100 1

2. Vermillion 18-1 78 2

3. Wagner 18-1 61 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 17-2 26 RV

5. St. Thomas More 14-4 21 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 12, Red Cloud 2.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 15-3 96 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 16-2 83 2

3. Sully Buttes 15-2 54 4

4. Ethan 14-2 39 5

5. Arlington 15-4 15 RV

Receiving votes: Centerville 8, Howard 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2.