South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 23rd

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- Dan Georgalas, who helped build Wyoming into one of the top programs in the Mountain West Conference, has been named the new volleyball coach at South Dakota State University. Director of Athletics Justin Sell announced the hire Monday.

"Dan brings high energy and a positive approach to our volleyball program," Sell said. "His philosophy of how he will build a successful program strongly aligns with the mission and ideals of our department and our university as a whole."