 

Avera

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 23rd

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Basketball generic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 23 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (18) 3-0 90 1
2. Roosevelt 3-0 61 3
3. Brandon Valley 3-1 55 2
4. Huron 3-0 44 4
5. Lincoln 2-1 12 NR
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 5, Aberdeen Central 3

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (18) 3-0 90 1
2. SF Christian 3-1 62 2
3. Dakota Valley 4-0 32 RV
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 26 RV
5. Lennox 2-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Crow Creek 16, Dell Rapids 10, Tea Area 6, Tiospa Zina 6, Rapid City Christian 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1. 

Class B
1. De Smet (13) 3-0 85 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 2-0 72 2
3. White River (2) 5-0 58 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-0 32 5
5. Canistota 3-0 8 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 7, Sully Buttes 5, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Warner 1, Lyman 1. 

Girls

Class AA
1. O’Gorman (18) 2-0 90 2
2. Stevens 4-0 69 3
T-3. Washington 2-1 41 4
T-3. Harrisburg 3-0 41 5
5. Lincoln 2-2 20 1
Receiving votes: Yankton 4, Aberdeen Central 3, Huron 2. 

Class A
1. Winner (15) 3-0 87 1
2. Lennox (3) 3-0 75 2
3. St. Thomas More 2-0 54 3
4. West Central 2-0 28 4
5. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Crow Creek 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (15) 3-0 87 1
2. Castlewood (2) 3-0 70 2
3. De Smet (1) 4-0 58 3
4. Ethan 3-0 33 5
5. White River 5-1 18 4
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests