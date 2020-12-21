South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys Basketball
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (14) 3-0 80 3
2. Washington (2) 2-0 63 4
3. Roosevelt (1) 2-1 51 1
4. Yankton 2-1 38 2
5. Harrisburg 3-0 18 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, O’Gorman 1. 

Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 3-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 3-1 62 2
3. Dell Rapids 3-0 52 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 35 5
5. Vermillion 2-0 11 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 9, Mobridge-Pollock 1. 

Class B
1. De Smet (16) 2-0 84 1
2. Platte-Geddes (1) 2-0 67 3
3. Viborg-Hurley 3-0 44 4
4. White River 2-1 27 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-0 25 5
Receiving votes: Canistota 4, Howard 3, Potter County 1. 

Girls Basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (15) 2-0 83 1
2. Washington (2) 2-0 68 2
3. Harrisburg 3-0 48 3
4. Brandon Valley 3-0 34 4
5. Aberdeen Central 3-0 22 5

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (12) 3-0 78 2
2. West Central (5) 3-0 67 5
3. Winner 3-1 53 1
4. Tea Area 1-0 36 4
5. Hamlin 2-1 12 3
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 7, Dakota Valley 1, Garretson 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 3-0 85 1
2. Castlewood 4-0 67 2
3. Ethan 4-0 47 4
4. White River 2-0 28 5
5. Viborg-Hurley 3-0 11 RV
Receiving votes: De Smet 10, Bridgewater-Emery 3, Waubay/Summit 2, Newell 1, Waverly/South Shore 1.  

