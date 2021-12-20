South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS

  1. Roosevelt (19) 3-0 95 1
  2. O’Gorman 3-1 58 2
  3. Aberdeen Central 4-0 51 4
  4. Harrisburg 2-0 38 RV
  5. Pierre 4-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 19, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

  1. Sioux Valley (17) 1-0 92 1
  2. Dakota Valley (1) 2-0 72 2
  3. St. Thomas More (1) 5-0 56 3
  4. Winner 4-0 27 RV
  5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-2 18 5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 16, West Central 3, Hanson 1. 

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

  1. De Smet (19) 3-1 95 1
  2. Aberdeen Christian 3-0 66 3
  3. White River 3-1 40 2
  4. Lower Brule 4-0 28 NR
  5. Viborg-Hurley 3-0 26 4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 13, Platte-Geddes 11, Lyman 3, Waubay-Summit 3. 

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

  1. Washington (19) 3-0 95 1
  2. Brandon Valley 3-0 75 2
  3. O’Gorman 2-1 54 3
  4. RC Central 3-0 40 RV
  5. RC Stevens 3-1 19 4

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 1, Watertown 1.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 74 1
2. Flandreau (3) 4-0 62 4
3. West Central (2) 3-0 61 3
T-4. Hamlin 2-1 28 2
T-4. Wagner (1) 2-0 28

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley (1) 15, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Red Cloud 6, Winner 4, Florence-Henry 1. 

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

  1. Roncalli (18) 3-0 94 1
  2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 4-0 77 2
  3. White River 5-1 45 3
  4. Aberdeen Christian 4-0 42 5
  5. Ethan 3-1 10 4

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 8, Colman-Egan 4, De Smet 3, Howard 1, Castlewood 1. 

