South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
- Roosevelt (19) 3-0 95 1
- O’Gorman 3-1 58 2
- Aberdeen Central 4-0 51 4
- Harrisburg 2-0 38 RV
- Pierre 4-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 19, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2.
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
- Sioux Valley (17) 1-0 92 1
- Dakota Valley (1) 2-0 72 2
- St. Thomas More (1) 5-0 56 3
- Winner 4-0 27 RV
- Sioux Falls Christian 2-2 18 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 16, West Central 3, Hanson 1.
CLASS ‘B’ BOYS
- De Smet (19) 3-1 95 1
- Aberdeen Christian 3-0 66 3
- White River 3-1 40 2
- Lower Brule 4-0 28 NR
- Viborg-Hurley 3-0 26 4
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 13, Platte-Geddes 11, Lyman 3, Waubay-Summit 3.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
- Washington (19) 3-0 95 1
- Brandon Valley 3-0 75 2
- O’Gorman 2-1 54 3
- RC Central 3-0 40 RV
- RC Stevens 3-1 19 4
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 1, Watertown 1.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 74 1
2. Flandreau (3) 4-0 62 4
3. West Central (2) 3-0 61 3
T-4. Hamlin 2-1 28 2
T-4. Wagner (1) 2-0 28
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley (1) 15, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Red Cloud 6, Winner 4, Florence-Henry 1.
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
- Roncalli (18) 3-0 94 1
- Corsica-Stickney (1) 4-0 77 2
- White River 5-1 45 3
- Aberdeen Christian 4-0 42 5
- Ethan 3-1 10 4
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 8, Colman-Egan 4, De Smet 3, Howard 1, Castlewood 1.