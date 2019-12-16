South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 16th

RAPID CITY, S.D. --- South Dakota School of Mines President Dr. James Rankin and Hardrocker Athletics Director Joel Lueken are pleased to introduce Charlie Flohr as the new head coach of the Hardrocker Football program announced Monday during a press conference in Rapid City.

Flohr takes the helm of the Hardrocker Football after spending the last 14 years as the offensive coordinator for Northwest Missouri State. During his 14-year tenure as a Bearcat, the team has won four NCAA titles, captured 11 MIAA titles, going 133-11 in conference play and appeared in seven national championship games.

Flohr served as a graduate assistant with the Bearcats in 2002 and 2003 and was placed in charge of tight ends. His first-full time position was with Truman State University, where he served as the Bulldogs’ wide receivers and recruiting coach.

A native of Gillette, Wyo., Flohr is a 2002 graduate of Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, where he earned a degree in health and physical education and he earned his master’s at Northwest in 2003. Flohr was a four-year letterwinner in football at his alma mater and was a two-time honorable mention all-conference selection at wide receiver. He graduated as the program’s all-time leader in punt returns.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Flohr as our next Hardrocker football head coach,” Lueken said. “Charlie brings a tremendous amount of energy, passion and (NCAA) Div. II experience and success to the head football coaching position. He truly understands the term scholar-athlete, and through his leadership we will continue to graduate leaders in science and engineering from SD Mines while putting a competitive team on the field each and every week.”