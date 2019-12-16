 

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 16 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Yankton (7) 2-0 39 2
2. Brandon Valley (1) 2-0 30 3
3. Roosevelt 1-0 25 4
4. Huron 1-0 16 5
5. O’Gorman 1-1 10 1

Class A
1. St. Thomas More (7) 2-0 39 1
2. SF Christian (1) 2-0 29 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 22 3
4. Crow Creek 2-0 9 RV
5. Lennox 1-1 8 4
Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 7, Red Cloud 3, Dakota Valley 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.

Class B
1. De Smet (5) 1-0 37 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 1-0 33 2
3. Sully Buttes (1) 0-0 20 4
4. White River 1-0 14 3
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0 11 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1. 

Girls
Class AA
1. Lincoln (5) 2-0 37 1
2. O’Gorman (3) 1-0 34 2
3. Stevens 2-0 25 3
4. Washington 1-0 12 4
5. Harrisburg 1-0 6 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Yankton 1. 

Class A
1. Winner (5) 1-0 37 T-1
2. Lennox (3) 2-0 35 T-1
3. St. Thomas More 1-0 24 3
4. West Central 0-0 10 5
5. McCook Central/Montrose 1-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (7) 1-0 39 1
2. Castlewood (1) 1-0 26 2
3. De Smet 1-0 23 3
4. White River 1-0 19 4
5. Ethan 1-0 10 5
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 3. 

