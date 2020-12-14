South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (13) 1-0 80 1
2. Yankton (4) 2-0 71 2
3. Brandon Valley 2-0 53 3
4. Washington 1-0 29 4
5. Harrisburg 1-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2. 

Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 1-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 2-0 67 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 38 4
4. Tea Area 0-1 35 3
5. Sioux Valley 1-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.

Class B
1. De Smet (16) 1-0 83 1
2. White River 1-0 66 2
3. Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0 51 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 35 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1. 

Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (13) 1-0 81 1
2. Washington (4) 1-0 70 2
3. Harrisburg 1-0 51 3
4. Brandon Valley 2-0 30 4
5. Aberdeen Central 1-0 16 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 7.

Class A
1. Winner (17) 1-0 85 1
2. St. Thomas More 2-0 68 2
3. Hamlin 0-0 40 3
4. Tea Area 1-0 35 4
5. West Central 1-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1. 

Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 1-0 85 1
2. Castlewood 1-0 67 2
3. De Smet 1-0 29 5
4. Ethan 1-0 25 RV
5. White River 1-0 20 RV
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1.   

