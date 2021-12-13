South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
CLASS ‘AA’ Boys Basketball
- Roosevelt (11) 1-0 70 1
- O’Gorman (2) 1-0 67 2
- Washington (3) 0-0 47 3
- Aberdeen Central 2-0 29 T-4
- Lincoln (1) 0-0 27 T-4
Receiving votes: Mitchell 7, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 4.
CLASS ‘A’ Boys Basketball
- Sioux Valley (15) 1-0 83 2
- Dakota Valley 0-0 49 3
- St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 48 4
- West Central 1-0 30 NR
- SF Christian (1) 0-1 26 1
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 12, Tea Area 5, Winner 1, Madison 1.
CLASS ‘B’ Boys Basketball
- De Smet (17) 1-0 85 1
- White River 0-0 62 2
- Aberdeen Christian 1-0 52 3
- Viborg-Hurley 1-0 16 5
- Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 15 4
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 12, Lyman 6, Waubay-Summit 4, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Castlewood 1, Gregory 1.
CLASS ‘AA’ Girls Basketball
- Washington (17) 1-0 85 1
- O’Gorman 0-1 42 2
- Stevens 2-0 41 4
- Lincoln (1) 0-0 27 T-4
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 5.
CLASS ‘A’ Girls Basketball
- St. Thomas More (6) 2-1 47 2
- Hamlin (1) 0-0 44 3
- West Central (3) 1-0 38 4
- Flandreau (3) 1-0 35 5
- Wagner (2) 1-0 28 RV
Receiving votes: Winner 24, Dakota Valley (2) 19, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, Hanson 4, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Garretson 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.
CLASS ‘AA’ Boys Basketball
- Aberdeen Roncalli (16) 1-0 84 1
- Corsica-Stickney (1) 2-0 68 2
- White River 2-0 50 3
- Ethan 1-0 31 4
- Aberdeen Christian 2-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Colman-Egan 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1.