South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ Boys Basketball

  1. Roosevelt (11) 1-0 70 1
  2. O’Gorman (2) 1-0 67 2
  3. Washington (3) 0-0 47 3
  4. Aberdeen Central 2-0 29 T-4
  5. Lincoln (1) 0-0 27 T-4

Receiving votes: Mitchell 7, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 4.

CLASS ‘A’ Boys Basketball

  1. Sioux Valley (15) 1-0 83 2
  2. Dakota Valley 0-0 49 3
  3. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 48 4
  4. West Central 1-0 30 NR
  5. SF Christian (1) 0-1 26 1

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 12, Tea Area 5, Winner 1, Madison 1. 

CLASS ‘B’ Boys Basketball

  1. De Smet (17) 1-0 85 1
  2. White River 0-0 62 2
  3. Aberdeen Christian 1-0 52 3
  4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 16 5
  5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 15 4

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 12, Lyman 6, Waubay-Summit 4, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Castlewood 1, Gregory 1. 

CLASS ‘AA’ Girls Basketball

  1. Washington (17) 1-0 85 1
  2. O’Gorman (2) 1-0 67 2
  4. Stevens 2-0 41 4
  5. Lincoln (1) 0-0 27 T-4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 5.

CLASS ‘A’ Girls Basketball

  1. St. Thomas More (6) 2-1 47 2
  2. Hamlin (1) 0-0 44 3
  3. West Central (3) 1-0 38 4
  4. Flandreau (3) 1-0 35 5
  5. Wagner (2) 1-0 28 RV

Receiving votes: Winner 24, Dakota Valley (2) 19, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, Hanson 4, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Garretson 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1. 

  1. Aberdeen Roncalli (16) 1-0 84 1
  2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 2-0 68 2
  3. White River 2-0 50 3
  4. Ethan 1-0 31 4
  5. Aberdeen Christian 2-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Colman-Egan 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1.

