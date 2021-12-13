South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- KELOLAND Media Group is donating $200,000 of free airtime to 15 non-profit organizations.

Monday, KELOLAND Media Group announced the 2022 recipients of the Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grants.

KELOLAND News stopped by a couple of them to find out more about their organizations and how they plan on using the free airtime.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire is one of 15 recipients that won free airtime on KELOLAND TV.