GLENDALE, Ariz. (USD) -– South Dakota will compete in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off held at Desert Diamond Arena and hosted by Intersport Basketball Nov. 17-19. The Coyotes are one of eight teams to join the lineup and will be one of the four teams that make up the Desert Division.

South Dakota will face VMI on Nov. 17 while Northern Arizona and Purdue Fort Wayne compete on the other side of the bracket. The championship and third-place games will be played Nov. 18. Tip times will be announced later.

DePaul faces South Carolina and Grand Canyon takes on San Francisco Nov. 17 in the Cactus Division of the event. Their championship and third-place games will be played Nov. 19.

Each team from the Cactus Division will host one team from the Desert Division during non-conference play. South Dakota will face DePaul Nov. 13 in the second meeting between the two programs. The first took place in Vermillion during the 1938-39 season.

“We are excited about this event as Intersport’s tournaments are well run and well attended,” said South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson. “Being able to play in a location where we have alumni, donors, fans, and former players was a huge factor in us deciding to play in Arizona.”

South Dakota is heading into its second season under Peterson. The Coyotes are excited to introduce a team that has added five transfers and welcomed four freshmen this offseason. South Dakota will introduce a new starting lineup following the graduation of five senior starters.

Travel packages for fans looking to join their team in the Grand Canyon State for the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off are on sale now at www.arizonatipoff.com/travel. Fans can also register to receive regular event updates and additional tournament and ticket news by visiting www.arizonatipoff.com/contact. Ticket-only packages, based on availability will be available in the fall.

For more information on the Arizona Tip-Off, please visit the event website at www.arizonatipoff.com or on Twitter and Instagram at @Arizona_TipOff.