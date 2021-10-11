South Dakota Media HS volleyball poll – Oct. 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 11, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (16) 11-0 80 1
2. O’Gorman 13-3 60 2
3. Harrisburg 16-4 51 3
4. Brandon Valley 17-7 30 4
5. Pierre 11-3 19 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 22-4 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 16-4 63 2
3. Garretson 18-1 49 3
4. Hill City 16-5 28 4
5. Wagner 18-4 15 RV
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (15) 17-0 78 1
2. Warner (1) 22-5 57 2
3. Northwestern 24-5 40 4
4. Wolsey-Wessington 20-3 29 3
5. Arlington 20-3 25 5