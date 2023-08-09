SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota little league team is headed to the Midwest Regional Championship, following a 7-3 win over North Dakota.

Sioux Falls jumped out to 3-0 lead after the first inning, but back came North Dakota.

Fargo scored three unanswered over the next few innings, to even the contest at three.

South Dakota got one in the fifth and they’d add three more insurance runs in the sixth.

Carter Chapman earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs in five innings of work. Chapman struck out eight and walked two.

Ryan Henry struck out the side in the sixth to seal the 7-3 win.

South Dakota had seven hits from seven different hitters. Ryan Henry, Jack McKloskey, Rafe Nohrenberg, Paxton Olson, Luke Reisch, Landry Weir and Cash Martin each had hits.

South Dakota will play on Friday at noon in the Midwest Championship. They’ll meet the winner of Thursday’s losers bracket matchup between North Dakota and Iowa.

SD has beaten both teams already once in the tournament.