SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 25, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS ‘AA’
- Harrisburg (13) 13-0 65 1
- S.F. Jefferson 9-0 52 2
- S.F. Washington 6-2 38 3
- Watertown 8-3 25 4
- Pierre 7-2 9 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (8-3) 2; O’Gorman (6-5) 2; S.F. Roosevelt (6-8) 1; S.F. Lincoln (7-6) 1
CLASS ‘A’
- S.F. Christian (13) 18-3 65 1
- Dakota Valley 8-4 45 2
- Wagner 13-3 35 3
- Dell Rapids 11-4 25 4
- Madison 13-2 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Roncalli (9-1) 5; R.C. Christian (24-4) 3; Miller (13-3) 1
CLASS ‘B’
- Warner (12) 22-0 65 1
- Chester Area 18-2 51 2
- Northwestern 18-5 37 3
- Colman-Egan 15-3 17 4
- Faith 16-0 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (13-3) 9; Wolsey-Wessington (13-2) 3