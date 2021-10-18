South Dakota High School Volleyball Prep Media Poll – October 18

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- When the Pandora Papers were released and spotlighted South Dakota’s growing trust industry, David Wiltse wanted to know why so much money goes mostly unnoticed by everyday South Dakotans.

In a Twitter thread, the South Dakota State University political science professor and director of The SDSU Poll shared insights he’d found from polling registered voters in the state. His shared thoughts on the social media platform turned into an article published by The Washington Post's independent site called The Monkey Cage, which aims to give political scientists a forum.