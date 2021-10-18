South Dakota High School Volleyball Prep Media Poll – October 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 18, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
- S.F. Washington (15) 22-1 75 1
- O’Gorman 15-3 60 2
- Brandon Valley 19-7 39 4
- Pierre 13-3 33 5
- Harrisburg 16-6 15 3
Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt 3.
CLASS A
- S.F. Christian (15) 26-4 75 1
- Dakota Valley 21-8 59 2
- Garretson 21-1 46 3
- Hill City 18-5 26 4
- Wagner 20-4 16 5
Receiving Votes: Florence-Henry 2, R.C. Christian 1.
CLASS B
- Bridgewater-Emery (15) 25-0 75 1
- Warner 25-5 54 2
- Northwestern 25-5 39 3
- Wolsey-Wessington 22-3 27 4
- Chester Area 21-5 13 RV
Receiving Votes: Arlington 12; Platte-Geddes 4; Faulkton Area 1.