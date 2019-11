BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The South Dakota State women's soccer team opened its 2019 Summit League Championship, presented by U.S. Special Warfare, run with a 1-0 victory over Oral Roberts Thursday night.

The Jackrabbits (15-4-1), who clinched a spot in Saturday's title game with the victory, blasted the Golden Eagles' defense all evening with 15 total shots, firing 10 on target.