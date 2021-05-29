South Dakota High School State Track & Field Championship results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School State Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday. Here is a look at the final team standings from the two-day event.
For Class AA individual results click here.
For Class A individual results click here.
For Class B individual results click here.
Class AA Boys
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (93)
2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (88.50)
3. Rapid City Stevens (80)
4. Brandon Valley (71)
5. Aberdeen Central (62.50)
6. Watertown (54)
7. Harrisburg (49)
8. Spearfish (44.50)
9. Sioux Falls Washington (41)
10. Rapid City Central (32)
10. O’Gorman (32)
12. Yankton (27)
13. Douglas (20.50)
14. Sturgis Brown (19)
15. Brookings (13)
16. Mitchell (10)
17. Pierre T.F. Riggs (4)
Class AA Girls
1. Brandon Valley (124)
1. O’Gorman (124)
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (117)
4. Rapid City Stevens (71)
5. Brookings (45)
6. Sioux Falls Washington (38)
7. Yankton (37)
8. Watertown (33)
9. Rapid City Central (31)
10. Harrisburg (29)
10. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (29)
12. Spearfish (28)
13. Aberdeen Central (18)
14. Sturgis Brown (14)
15. Mitchell (2)
16. Pierre T.F. Riggs (1)
Class A Boys
1. Sioux Falls Christian (133.66)
2. Milbank (66)
3. Custer (61)
4. Dakota Valley (50)
5. St. Thomas More (45)
6. Elk Point-Jefferson (35)
7. Tea Area (34.16)
7. Belle Fourche (34.16)
9. West Central (31)
10. Winner (23)
11. Clark/Willow Lake (22)
12. Stanley County (20)
12. Wagner (20)
14. Ethan/Parkston (19)
15. Chamberlain (18)
16. Vermillion (17)
17. Lennox (13)
18. Hill City (12)
19. Dell Rapids (10)
19. Hot Springs (10)
21. Sisseton (9)
21. Madison (9)
23. Webster Area (8)
23. Tri-Valley (8)
25. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (6.66)
26. Rapid City Christian (5)
26. Aberdeen Roncalli (5)
28. Beresford (4.16)
29. Miller (4)
29. Mobridge-Pollock (4)
31. Flandreau (2)
31. Lead-Deadwood (2)
33. Little Wound (0.16)
Class A Girls
1. West Central (82)
2. Custer (66)
3. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (53)
4. Sioux Falls Christian (50)
5. Parker (41)
6. Hamlin (40)
7. Madison (31)
8. St. Thomas More (27.50)
9. Beresford (27)
10. Milbank (26)
10. Red Cloud (26)
12. Hill City (25)
13. Canton (20)
14. Aberdeen Roncalli (19)
14. Tea Area (19)
16. Flandreau (18)
16. Belle Fourche (18)
18. Winner (17.50)
19. Dakota Valley (15.33)
20. Ethan/Parkston (14)
21. Garretson (12)
22. Vermillion (11)
22. Mobridge-Pollock (11)
24. Hot Springs (10)
24. Wagner (10)
26. Rapid City Christian (9)
27. Lennox (8)
28. Dell Rapids (7)
29. Elk Point-Jefferson (6)
29. McCook Central/Montrose (6)
31. Chamberlain (5)
32. Clark/Willow Lake (2.83)
33. Webster Area (2.50)
34. Sioux Valley (2)
34. Redfield (2)
36. Lead-Deadwood (1)
37. Miller (0.33)
Class B Boys
1. Hanson (79)
2. Viborg-Hurley (78)
3. Chester Area (43)
4. Langford Area (42)
4. Warner (42)
6. Freeman Academy/Marion (39)
7. Bison (33)
8. Castlewood (30)
9. Ipswich (27)
10. Freeman (24)
11. Gayville-Volin (22)
12. Estelline/Hendricks (20)
13. Irene-Wakonda (18)
14. Canistota (17)
15. Lemmon (16.50)
15. Menno (16.50)
17. Timber Lake (14)
17. Frederick Area (14)
17. Wall (14)
20. North Central (12)
21. Faith (10)
22. Platte-Geddes (9)
22. Potter County (9)
24. Deubrook Area (8)
24. Dakota Hills (8)
24. Gregory (8)
24. Wolsey-Wessington (8)
28. Wessington Springs (7)
28. Bon Homme (7)
30. Harding County (6)
30. Tri-State (6)
30. Burke (6)
33. Howard (5)
33. Lyman (5)
35. Colome (4)
35. Herreid/Selby Area (4)
35. James Valley Christian (4)
35. Bridgewater-Emery (4)
39. Sully Buttes (3)
39. Kimball/White Lake (3)
39. McIntosh (3)
39. Highmore-Harrold (3)
39. Northwestern (3)
44. Newell (2)
44. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2)
46. Mitchell Christian (1)
46. White River (1)
46. Elkton-Lake Benton (1)
Class B Girls
1. Colman-Egan (116)
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (66)
3. Menno (39.50)
4. Burke (39)
5. New Underwood (34)
6. Northwestern (26)
7. Ipswich (23)
7. Scotland (23)
9. Kimball/White Lake (22)
10. Wolsey-Wessington (18)
10. Gregory (18)
12. Wall (17)
13. Andes Central/Dakota Chris (is 16)
13. Howard (16)
15. De Smet (14)
15. Castlewood (14)
17. Potter County (12.50)
18. Deubrook Area (12)
18. Gayville-Volin (12)
20. Estelline/Hendricks (11.50)
21. Arlington (11)
21. Sully Buttes (11)
21. Edgemont (11)
21. Centerville (11)
21. Avon (11)
26. Irene-Wakonda (9.50)
27. Lyman (9)
27. Dakota Hills (9)
27. Newell (9)
30. Elkton-Lake Benton (8)
30. Tri-State (8)
32. Waverly-South Shore (7)
32. Jones County (7)
32. Philip (7)
35. Faulkton Area (6)
35. Timber Lake (6)
35. Alcester-Hudson (6)
38. Platte-Geddes (5)
38. Freeman (5)
38. Dupree (5)
38. Frederick Area (5)
38. Great Plains Lutheran (5)
43. White River (4)
43. Hanson (4)
45. Britton-Hecla (3)
45. North Central (3)
47. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (2)
47. Highmore-Harrold (2)
49. Bon Homme (1)
49. Herreid/Selby Area (1)