South Dakota High School Prep Media Volleyball Poll – October 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 25, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
- S.F. Washington (16) 24-1 80 1
- O’Gorman 16-4 63 2
- Brandon Valley 19-8 47 3
- Pierre 14-4 27 4
- Harrisburg 16-7 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt 9
CLASS A
- S.F. Christian (16) 28-4 80 1
- Dakota Valley 22-8 63 2
- Garretson 23-1 49 3
- Hill City 22-7 21 4
- R.C. Christian 24-9 10 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (23-6) 8; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (19-6) 6; Florence-Henry (22-6) 2; Hamlin (22-6) 1
CLASS B
- Bridgewater-Emery (16) 26-0 80 1
- Warner 26-5 61 2
- Northwestern 26-5 42 3
- Wolsey-Wessington 24-3 27 4
- Platte-Geddes 27-4 12 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (22-5) 10; Arlington (26-4) 8