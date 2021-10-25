South Dakota High School Prep Media Football Poll – October 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 25 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class.

*Note: First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A.

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (21) 9-0 105 1

2. Brandon Valley 8-1 80 2

3. Roosevelt 5-4 63 3

4. Washington 5-4 40 RV

5. O’Gorman 5-4 15 RV

Receiving votes: Lincoln 12.

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (21) 9-0 105 1

2. Brookings 7-2 83 3

3. Pierre 7-2 64 2

4. Yankton 5-4 42 4

5. Watertown 3-6 11 5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Aberdeen Central 2.

Class 11A

1. Madison (21) 9-0 105 1

2. Canton 8-1 84 2

3. Dell Rapids 6-3 51 3

4. Vermillion 6-3 47 4

5. Milbank 6-3 13 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 12, Tri-Valley 2, Lennox 1.

*The Oct. 18 poll was the final set of rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes.