SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:

11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington

11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman

11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson

11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley

11A Sioux Falls Christian at Lennox

11B Rapid City Christian at Elk Point-Jefferson

11B Sioux Valley at McCook Central/Montrose

9AA Britton-Hecla at Howard

9AA Stanley County at Wall

9AA Platte-Geddes at Hanson

9AA Kimball/White Lake at Elkton-Lake Benton

9A Canistota at Alcester-Hudson

The KELOLAND SportsZone show will air Thursday at 10:15 p.m. CT.