SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:

  • 11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington
  • 11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson
  • 11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley
  • 11A Sioux Falls Christian at Lennox
  • 11B Rapid City Christian at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 11B Sioux Valley at McCook Central/Montrose
  • 9AA Britton-Hecla at Howard
  • 9AA Stanley County at Wall
  • 9AA Platte-Geddes at Hanson
  • 9AA Kimball/White Lake at Elkton-Lake Benton
  • 9A Canistota at Alcester-Hudson

The KELOLAND SportsZone show will air Thursday at 10:15 p.m. CT.