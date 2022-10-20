SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:
- 11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington
- 11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman
- 11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson
- 11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley
- 11A Sioux Falls Christian at Lennox
- 11B Rapid City Christian at Elk Point-Jefferson
- 11B Sioux Valley at McCook Central/Montrose
- 9AA Britton-Hecla at Howard
- 9AA Stanley County at Wall
- 9AA Platte-Geddes at Hanson
- 9AA Kimball/White Lake at Elkton-Lake Benton
- 9A Canistota at Alcester-Hudson
The KELOLAND SportsZone show will air Thursday at 10:15 p.m. CT.