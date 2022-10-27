SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 4:30 p.m. CT and another game at 7:30 p.m. CT . This week’s games feature Washington vs Jefferson and Brandon Valley vs Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play for both games.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:
- #8 Washington at #1 Jefferson
- #5 Brandon Valley at #4 Lincoln
- #7 Rapid City Stevens at #2 O’Gorman
- #6 Roosevelt at #3 Harrisburg
- #7 Watertown at #2 Tea Area
- #8 Lennox at #1 Dell Rapids
- #5 Dakota Valley at #4 SF Christian
- #7 Madison at #2 West Central
- #6 Canton at #3 Beresford
- #11 Redfield at #3 Elk Point-Jefferson
- #7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy at #2 Elkton-Lake Benton
- #6 Parkston at #3 Howard
- #6 De Smet at #3 Kadoka Area
The KELOLAND SportsZone show will air Thursday at 10:15 p.m. CT.