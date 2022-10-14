SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Washington Valley vs. Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- 11AA #5 Brookings at 11AAA #2 Harrisburg
- 11AAA #4 Lincoln vs Washington
- 11AAA #1 Jefferson at 11AAA #5 Brandon Valley
- 11AA #2 Tea Area at 11AA #1 Pierre
- 11A #3 Dakota Valley at 11A #4 Beresford
- 11B #1 Winner at 11B #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton
- 11B #2 Elk Point-Jefferson at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 9-Man Platte-Geddes at Canistota
- 9B #1 Herreid/Selby Area vs. Britton-Hecla
- 9A #1 Warner at Northwestern
- Iowa: Cherokee at West Lyon
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.