SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 5 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

#4 Brandon Valley at #5 Lincoln

Rapid City Central at #2 Harrisburg

Washington at #3 O’Gorman

#1 Jefferson at Rapid City Stevens

Spearfish at #2 Tea Area

#4 Beresford at #5 Sioux Falls Christian

Tri-Valley at #2 Elk Point-Jefferson

#3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at McCook Central/Montrose

Viborg-Hurley at #3 Hanson

Luverne at Pipestone

Mountain Lake at Hills-Beaver Creek

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

The KELOLAND SportsZone show starts at 10:15 p.m. CT on Friday.