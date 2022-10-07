SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 5 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- #4 Brandon Valley at #5 Lincoln
- Rapid City Central at #2 Harrisburg
- Washington at #3 O’Gorman
- #1 Jefferson at Rapid City Stevens
- Spearfish at #2 Tea Area
- #4 Beresford at #5 Sioux Falls Christian
- Tri-Valley at #2 Elk Point-Jefferson
- #3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at McCook Central/Montrose
- Viborg-Hurley at #3 Hanson
- Luverne at Pipestone
- Mountain Lake at Hills-Beaver Creek
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
The KELOLAND SportsZone show starts at 10:15 p.m. CT on Friday.