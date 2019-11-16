 

Avera

South Dakota high school football championships – November 15th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player to view Friday’s South Dakota high school football championship games, including Pierre against Brookings, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan versus Winner, and Brandon Valley against O’Gorman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests