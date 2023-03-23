PLYMOUTH, MN (KELO) — The South Dakota girl hockey team opened the 2023 USA Hockey High School Championship with a loss to St. Mary’s, California.

Team SD suffered a 5-2 setback on Thursday.

It was a tough start for South Dakota. After a scoreless first, they fell behind 2-0 as St. Mary’s grabbed the second period lead.

However, in the closing minute of the second, South Dakota got on the board, thanks to Brookings’ Briella VanDusseldorp.

Then in the third, SD pulled even. Brookings’ Kiran Vugteveen was the creditied with the goal and the assist to Huron’s Devin Hunter. She assisted on both goals Thursday.

While the momentum was on the side of South Dakota, St. Mary’s would score the games final three goals, including an empty net goal with 14 seconds to play.

South Dakota returns to the ice on Friday at 2:30 p.m. They’ll meet United High School from Missouri.

ABOUT TEAM SOUTH DAKOTA

Team South Dakota is comprised of 22 high school girls from communities across the state. Players skate for their local hockey associations during the regular season and then come together to form Team SD for tournament play.

Teams from across the country will compete in three rounds of pool play, with the top teams advancing to the championship rounds.

The National Championship Game will be played at 11:15 A.M. on Monday, March 27th.