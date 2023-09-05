SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1

2. Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2

3. O’Gorman 2-0 68 3

4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4

5. Washington 1-1 12 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1

2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2

3. Yankton 2-0 75 3

4. Watertown 2-0 48 4

5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Spearfish 6, Brookings 2

CLASS 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1

2. West Central 2-0 86 2

3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3

4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4

5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2

5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 12, Tri-Valley 3

CLASS 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2

3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4

5. Wall 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 6, Stanley County 3

CLASS 9A

1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2

2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1

4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5

5. Philip 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 7, Gregory 6, Castlewood 2, Chester Area 1, Lyman 1

CLASS 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1

2. De Smet 2-1 89 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4

4. Avon 2-1 27 3

5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Potter County 1