SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1
2. Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2
3. O’Gorman 2-0 68 3
4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4
5. Washington 1-1 12 NR
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1
2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2
3. Yankton 2-0 75 3
4. Watertown 2-0 48 4
5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV
Receiving votes: Spearfish 6, Brookings 2
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1
2. West Central 2-0 86 2
3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3
4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4
5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2
5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 12, Tri-Valley 3
CLASS 9AA
1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1
2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2
3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4
5. Wall 2-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 6, Stanley County 3
CLASS 9A
1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2
2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1
4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5
5. Philip 2-0 21 RV
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 7, Gregory 6, Castlewood 2, Chester Area 1, Lyman 1
CLASS 9B
1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1
2. De Smet 2-1 89 2
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4
4. Avon 2-1 27 3
5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Potter County 1