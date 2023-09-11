SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Lincoln (25) 3-0 125 1
2. O’Gorman 3-0 92 3
3. Jefferson 2-1 68 2
4. Harrisburg 2-1 64 4
5. Brandon Valley 1-2 20 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3, Washington 3
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (24) 3-0 124 1
2. Yankton 3-0 93 3
3. Tea Area (1) 2-1 82 2
4. Watertown 2-1 46 4
5. Spearfish 2-1 21 RV
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Huron 1
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (22) 3-0 122 1
2. West Central (1) 3-0 95 2
3. Canton (2) 3-0 83 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 1-2 28 RV
5. Lennox 2-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 21
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (24) 4-0 124 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 4-0 100 2
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 67 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 44 4
5. Hot Springs 3-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 11, Tri-Valley 3
CLASS 9AA
1. Parkston (21) 3-0 121 1
2. Hamlin (3) 4-0 97 2
3. Howard (1) 3-1 68 3
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 47 4
5. Wall 3-1 33 5
Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 7, Stanley County 2
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota (12) 4-0 112 2
2. Warner (13) 3-0 111 1
3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3
4. Harding County/Bison 4-0 50 4
5. Philip 3-0 29 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Alcester-Hudson 4, Lyman 1
CLASS 9B
1. Faulkton Area (25) 4-0 125 1
2. De Smet 3-1 97 2
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-1 71 3
4. Avon 3-1 41 4
5. Herreid/Selby Area 3-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4