SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS 11AAA

1. Lincoln (25) 3-0 125 1

2. O’Gorman 3-0 92 3

3. Jefferson 2-1 68 2

4. Harrisburg 2-1 64 4

5. Brandon Valley 1-2 20 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3, Washington 3

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (24) 3-0 124 1

2. Yankton 3-0 93 3

3. Tea Area (1) 2-1 82 2

4. Watertown 2-1 46 4

5. Spearfish 2-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Huron 1

CLASS 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 3-0 122 1

2. West Central (1) 3-0 95 2

3. Canton (2) 3-0 83 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 1-2 28 RV

5. Lennox 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 21

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (24) 4-0 124 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 4-0 100 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 67 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 44 4

5. Hot Springs 3-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 11, Tri-Valley 3

CLASS 9AA

1. Parkston (21) 3-0 121 1

2. Hamlin (3) 4-0 97 2

3. Howard (1) 3-1 68 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 47 4

5. Wall 3-1 33 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 7, Stanley County 2

CLASS 9A

1. Canistota (12) 4-0 112 2

2. Warner (13) 3-0 111 1

3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3

4. Harding County/Bison 4-0 50 4

5. Philip 3-0 29 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Alcester-Hudson 4, Lyman 1

CLASS 9B

1. Faulkton Area (25) 4-0 125 1

2. De Smet 3-1 97 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-1 71 3

4. Avon 3-1 41 4

5. Herreid/Selby Area 3-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4