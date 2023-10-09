SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 7-0 100 1

2. O’Gorman 6-1 80 2

3. Jefferson 5-2 56 3

4. Harrisburg 5-2 44 4

5. Brandon Valley 4-3 20 5

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 6-1 100 1

2. Yankton 6-1 80 2

3. Tea Area 5-2 60 3

4. Watertown 5-2 40 4

5. Aberdeen Central 4-3 20 5

CLASS 11A

1. Dell Rapids (20) 7-0 100 1

2. West Central 6-1 73 2

3. Canton 5-2 64 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 5-2 43 4

5. Lennox 5-2 11 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 8, Madison 1

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (19) 7-0 99 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 7-0 81 2

3. Hot Springs 6-1 49 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-1 41 4

5. Deuel 7-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2, Tri-Valley 1

CLASS 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 8-0 99 1

2. Howard (1) 6-1 65 2

3. Hamlin 7-1 58 3

4. Wall 7-1 43 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 8, Bon Homme 4, Platte-Geddes 3, Stanley County 1

CLASS 9A

1. Warner (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Canistota 6-1 75 2

3. Philip 7-0 54 3

4. Alcester-Hudson 7-0 43 4

5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 2

CLASS 9B

1. Faulkton Area (20) 6-1 100 1

2. De Smet 6-1 80 2

3. Avon 5-2 56 3

4. Corsica-Stickney 5-2 37 5

5. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1