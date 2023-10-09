SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Lincoln (20) 7-0 100 1
2. O’Gorman 6-1 80 2
3. Jefferson 5-2 56 3
4. Harrisburg 5-2 44 4
5. Brandon Valley 4-3 20 5
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 6-1 100 1
2. Yankton 6-1 80 2
3. Tea Area 5-2 60 3
4. Watertown 5-2 40 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-3 20 5
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (20) 7-0 100 1
2. West Central 6-1 73 2
3. Canton 5-2 64 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 5-2 43 4
5. Lennox 5-2 11 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 8, Madison 1
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (19) 7-0 99 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 7-0 81 2
3. Hot Springs 6-1 49 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-1 41 4
5. Deuel 7-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2, Tri-Valley 1
CLASS 9AA
1. Parkston (19) 8-0 99 1
2. Howard (1) 6-1 65 2
3. Hamlin 7-1 58 3
4. Wall 7-1 43 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Hanson 8, Bon Homme 4, Platte-Geddes 3, Stanley County 1
CLASS 9A
1. Warner (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Canistota 6-1 75 2
3. Philip 7-0 54 3
4. Alcester-Hudson 7-0 43 4
5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 2
CLASS 9B
1. Faulkton Area (20) 6-1 100 1
2. De Smet 6-1 80 2
3. Avon 5-2 56 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 5-2 37 5
5. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1