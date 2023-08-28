SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Next week’s poll will come out on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Lincoln (20) 1-0 114 1
2. Jefferson (4) 1-0 97 4
3. O’Gorman 1-0 65 5
4. Harrisburg 0-1 54 2
5. Brandon Valley 0-1 30 3
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 1-0 119 1
2. Tea Area (1) 1-0 86 2
3. Yankton 1-0 81 3
4. Watertown 1-0 48 RV
5. Spearfish 1-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 6, Huron 3, Sturgis 3, Brookings 2
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (23) 1-0 119 1
2. West Central 1-0 88 2
3. Canton (1) 1-0 75 4
4. Dakota Valley 1-0 47 5
5. Sioux Falls Christian 0-1 20 3
Receiving votes: Lennox 10, Madison 1.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (19) 2-0 115 1
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (5) 2-0 99 2
3. Sioux Valley 2-0 70 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 42 4
5. Hot Springs 2-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Tri-Valley 1
CLASS 9AA
1. Parkston (13) 2-0 102 3
2. Hamlin (9) 2-0 94 4
3. Howard (2) 1-1 64 1
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 2-0 47 RV
5. Wall 1-1 43 2
Receiving votes: Stanley County 5, Bon Homme 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1
CLASS 9A
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 2-0 109 3
2. Warner (8) 1-0 95 2
3. Canistota (2) 2-0 78 4
4. Gregory 0-1 43 1
5. Harding County/Bison 2-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Philip 9, Castlewood 3, Chester Area 3.
CLASS 9B
1. Faulkton Area (24) 2-0 120 4
2. De Smet 1-1 67 2
3. Avon 2-0 64 RV
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-1 46 1
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 32 3
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Potter County 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Arlington 3