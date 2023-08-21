SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking.

First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)

CLASS 11AAA

1. Lincoln (9) 66

2. Harrisburg (5) 62

3. Brandon Valley (1) 49

4. Jefferson (1) 37

5. O’Gorman 24

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78

2. Tea Area (2) 64

3. Yankton 44

4. Brookings 24

5. Aberdeen Central 20

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1

CLASS 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78

2. West Central 46

3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45

4. Canton (1) 42

5. Dakota Valley 16

Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (12) 1-0 88 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (7) 1-0 80 2

3. Sioux Valley 1-0 55 3

4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 30 5

5. Hot Springs 1-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Deuel 5, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5, Flandreau 4, Tri-Valley 1

CLASS 9AA

1. Howard (16) 1-0 91 1

2. Wall (2) 1-0 71 2

3. Parkston 1-0 57 3

4. Hamlin (1) 1-0 46 4

5. Bon Homme 0-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9

CLASS 9A

1. Gregory (18) 0-0 94 1

2. Warner (1) 0-0 69 2

3. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 60 3

4. Canistota 1-0 38 5

5. Harding County/Bison 1-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Philip 2, Chester Area 1

CLASS 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (16) 1-0 90 1

2. De Smet (3) 1-0 77 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0 45 4

4. Faulkton Area 1-0 36 5

5. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 24 RV

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 8, Avon 5