South Dakota football home opener postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Coyotes will have wait a little longer to start their college football season.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced the South Dakota vs. Western Illinois game scheduled for Feb. 19 at the DakotaDome would be postponed because of Western Illinois’ COVID-19 protocols.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 17.

The MVFC said football athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.