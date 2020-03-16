Breaking News
Gov. Noem confirms COVID-19 death in South Dakota
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Bible Study Fellowship Sioux Falls Day Women's class Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington Life Church United Church of Canistota Watertown School District

 

Avera

South Dakota finishes season number 11 in USA Today Coaches Poll

Sports

by: University of South Dakota

Posted: / Updated:
1usd-basketball1_594291530621

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball caps off the final USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 11 released Monday.

The No. 11 Coyotes (30-2) ended the season on a 19-game winning streak, running the table to garner the Summit League regular season crown and capturing the program’s second Summit League Tournament title. South Dakota became the first program in Summit League history to go undefeated through both the regular season and tournament – and ran through league foes by an average victory margin of more than 30 points per game.

South Dakota was one of many successful women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.

This marks South Dakota’s 16th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, setting a new Summit League record for both consecutive and total weeks in the coaches’ poll in a season. No. 11 also marks the highest that any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll.

The Coyotes were led by the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy. She averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in her senior campaign.

Junior center Hannah Sjerven, another Summit League first team honoree, averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, a second-team all-Summit pick, averaged 11.2 points with a league-best 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Taylor Frederick, the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year, finished with 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, moves to the top of the Summit League charts for winning percentage both overall (.821) and in league play (.887).

No. 11 South Dakota finished the season three wins shy of the program record 33 set in 2007-08. That NCAA Division II Runner-Up team was the only other team in program history with just two losses.

RankSchool (record)PointsLast Week’s RankFirst-Place Votes
1South Carolina (32-1)794126
2Oregon (31-2)77226
3Baylor (28-2)71530
4Connecticut (29-3)70640
5Maryland (28-4)68250
6Stanford (27-6)59270
7Louisville (28-4)58160
8North Carolina State (28-4)57280
9UCLA (26-5)54390
10Mississippi State (27-6)523100
11South Dakota (30-2)424110
12Arizona (24-7)384120
13Gonzaga (28-3)372130
14DePaul (28-5)368140
15Northwestern (26-4)359150
16Oregon State (23-9)319160
17Princeton (26-1)291170
18Kentucky (22-8)235180
19Missouri State (26-4)226190
20Florida State (24-8)209200
21Texas A&M (22-8)174210
22Indiana (24-8)168220
23Iowa (23-7)126230
24Florida Gulf Coast (30-3)105240
25Arkansas (24-8)69250

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss