South Dakota falls to Denver in penalty kicks at Summit League Tournament

DENVER, Colo. (USD) – The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team fought hard but ultimately fell in penalty kicks to Denver 4-2 Thursday afternoon in the Summit League Semifinals at the Denver Soccer Stadium.

South Dakota finishes the season with a Division I record 10 wins in a season and will graduate six seniors. Denver moves on to face the winner of South Dakota State and Omaha on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in the conference championship.

How it Happened

After a scoreless first half, Denver struck first in the 54 th minute when Sydney Sharp knocked one in to give the Pioneers the 1-0 lead.

Denver continued to be on the attacking end tried to get the score 2-0 but the Coyote defense lockdown for the next 20 minutes stopping five shots on goal.

Then in the 81 st minute, senior Jordan Centineo corralled the ball in the box and rocketed a goal to the back of the net for the equalizer with nine minutes left in the game.

Denver almost notched the golden goal in the first overtime when Denver's Addisyn Hyrup placed a shot on goal for Emma Harkleroad to save and then Sharp received the rebound and placed it back to the side of the net for a goal kick.

Harkleroad stopped two more shots before the end of the first overtime period.

The defense was the main factor in the second overtime as neither team had a great shot on goal.

In penalty kicks, Denver led 2-1 and then 3-2 after Joana Zanin put one past the goalkeeper. Then Harkleroad saved the next Pioneer PK to keep it at 3-2 and would seal the victory on their next attempt to win 4-2 in PK’s.

