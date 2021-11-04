South Dakota falls to Denver in penalty kicks at Summit League Tournament

DENVER, Colo. (USD) – The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team fought hard but ultimately fell in penalty kicks to Denver 4-2 Thursday afternoon in the Summit League Semifinals at the Denver Soccer Stadium.
South Dakota finishes the season with a Division I record 10 wins in a season and will graduate six seniors. Denver moves on to face the winner of South Dakota State and Omaha on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in the conference championship.
How it Happened
- After a scoreless first half, Denver struck first in the 54th minute when Sydney Sharp knocked one in to give the Pioneers the 1-0 lead.
- Denver continued to be on the attacking end tried to get the score 2-0 but the Coyote defense lockdown for the next 20 minutes stopping five shots on goal.
- Then in the 81st minute, senior Jordan Centineo corralled the ball in the box and rocketed a goal to the back of the net for the equalizer with nine minutes left in the game.
- Denver almost notched the golden goal in the first overtime when Denver’s Addisyn Hyrup placed a shot on goal for Emma Harkleroad to save and then Sharp received the rebound and placed it back to the side of the net for a goal kick.
- Harkleroad stopped two more shots before the end of the first overtime period.
- The defense was the main factor in the second overtime as neither team had a great shot on goal.
- In penalty kicks, Denver led 2-1 and then 3-2 after Joana Zanin put one past the goalkeeper. Then Harkleroad saved the next Pioneer PK to keep it at 3-2 and would seal the victory on their next attempt to win 4-2 in PK’s.
Game Notes
- Six seniors will graduate from this year’s program record team in Emma Harkleroad, Abby Ostrem, Alexis Mitchell, Grace Mancy, Lindsay Farrell and Maddison Sullivan.
- The Yotes played to penalty kicks for the first time in their three trips to the Summit League Tournament.