 

Avera

South Dakota climbs to number 17 in AP Top 25

Sports

by: University of South Dakota

Posted: / Updated:
usd-university-of-south-dakota-coyotes-usd-coyotes-2_320635540621

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball moved up three spots to No. 17 in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 after completing a perfect regular season run through the Summit League.

No. 17 South Dakota (27-2) finished 16-0 in Summit League regular season play to run the table for the second time in three years. In the 28 years of the Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference, only three teams have completed a regular season sweep and South Dakota is the first program to do it twice.

The Coyotes set a program record for regular season victories with 27 with the team’s only losses this season coming to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 23 Missouri State.

South Dakota has now tied for the most single-season appearances by a Summit League team in the AP Top 25 with 10 weeks this season.

With the Coyotes climbing the rankings in February, No. 17 becomes the highest the program has ever been ranked. It’s the second-highest ranking by a Summit League team behind the 2008-09 South Dakota State team that reached No. 16.

The Coyotes are the Summit League Tournament opener at noon Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. South Dakota faces eighth-seeded Omaha in the quarterfinals.

Associated Press Top 25

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (27)29-17471
2. Baylor (2)27-17132
3. Oregon (1)28-27003
4. Louisville27-36415
5. UConn25-36186
6. Maryland25-46157
7. Stanford25-55504
8. UCLA25-45419
9. Mississippi St.25-548910
10. NC State25-44598
11. Northwestern26-345014
12. Gonzaga28-244711
13. Arizona23-637213
14. Oregon St.22-833117
15. Texas A&M22-729312
16. Kentucky21-725915
17. South Dakota27-225420
18. DePaul25-524716
19. Iowa23-623218
20. Indiana23-721122
21. Princeton24-115323
22. Florida St.22-714219
23. Missouri St.24-410421
24. Arizona St.20-107524
25. Arkansas22-744

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss