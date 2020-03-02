South Dakota climbs to number 17 in AP Top 25

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball moved up three spots to No. 17 in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 after completing a perfect regular season run through the Summit League.
No. 17 South Dakota (27-2) finished 16-0 in Summit League regular season play to run the table for the second time in three years. In the 28 years of the Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference, only three teams have completed a regular season sweep and South Dakota is the first program to do it twice.
The Coyotes set a program record for regular season victories with 27 with the team’s only losses this season coming to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 23 Missouri State.
South Dakota has now tied for the most single-season appearances by a Summit League team in the AP Top 25 with 10 weeks this season.
With the Coyotes climbing the rankings in February, No. 17 becomes the highest the program has ever been ranked. It’s the second-highest ranking by a Summit League team behind the 2008-09 South Dakota State team that reached No. 16.
The Coyotes are the Summit League Tournament opener at noon Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. South Dakota faces eighth-seeded Omaha in the quarterfinals.
Associated Press Top 25
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|29-1
|747
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|27-1
|713
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|28-2
|700
|3
|4. Louisville
|27-3
|641
|5
|5. UConn
|25-3
|618
|6
|6. Maryland
|25-4
|615
|7
|7. Stanford
|25-5
|550
|4
|8. UCLA
|25-4
|541
|9
|9. Mississippi St.
|25-5
|489
|10
|10. NC State
|25-4
|459
|8
|11. Northwestern
|26-3
|450
|14
|12. Gonzaga
|28-2
|447
|11
|13. Arizona
|23-6
|372
|13
|14. Oregon St.
|22-8
|331
|17
|15. Texas A&M
|22-7
|293
|12
|16. Kentucky
|21-7
|259
|15
|17. South Dakota
|27-2
|254
|20
|18. DePaul
|25-5
|247
|16
|19. Iowa
|23-6
|232
|18
|20. Indiana
|23-7
|211
|22
|21. Princeton
|24-1
|153
|23
|22. Florida St.
|22-7
|142
|19
|23. Missouri St.
|24-4
|104
|21
|24. Arizona St.
|20-10
|75
|24
|25. Arkansas
|22-7
|44
|–