South Dakota climbs to number 12 in USA Today Coaches Poll

by: University of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball has climbed to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll announced Tuesday.

This marks the highest ranking ever – in either the Associated Press or USA Today Coaches Poll – by a Summit League men’s or women’s basketball team.

The No. 12 Coyotes (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) have clinched their second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).

South Dakota has been ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for 13 consecutive weeks. The Coyotes have also spent nine weeks in the AP Top 25. This marks the second-most appearances by a Summit League team in a single season (2008-09 South Dakota State women’s basketball team spent 14 weeks in USA Today Coaches Poll and 10 weeks in Associated Press poll).

The Coyotes are led by two-time Academic All-American Ciara Duffy with 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Junior center Hannah Sjerven and junior guard Chloe Lamb join her in double-figures with 11 points per game.

No. 20 South Dakota hosts North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are available at GoYotes.com.

RankSchool (record)PointsLast Week’s RankFirst-Place Votes
1South Carolina (27-1)761120
2Baylor (26-1)74328
3Oregon (26-2)72733
4Connecticut (23-3)66050
5Louisville (25-3)63860
6Stanford (24-4)63240
7Maryland (23-4)59280
8UCLA (23-4)51270
9Mississippi State (23-5)45390
10Gonzaga (27-2)451130
11North Carolina State (23-4)434100
12South Dakota (26-2)368150
13Arizona (22-5)367110
14Texas A&M (22-5)349170
15DePaul (25-4)336120
16Kentucky (20-6)300160
17Missouri State (23-3)289180
18Oregon State (20-8)286140
19Northwestern (24-3)280200
20Iowa (22-5)210210
21Princeton (21-1)175230
22Florida State (21-6)165180
23Florida Gulf Coast (27-2)160220
24Indiana (21-7)53260
25TCU (20-5)39270

