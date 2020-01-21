South Dakota climbs one spot in A.P. Top 25

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball improves one spot to rank No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. This marks the fourth appearance of the season for the Coyote women.

The Coyotes (17-2, 6-0 Summit) improved one spot after routing a pair of Summit teams last week. South Dakota handed rival South Dakota State, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, its worst loss in a Summit League contest. The Coyotes won the contest 83-48 on Sunday. Earlier in the week, South Dakota defeated North Dakota State 80-36 in Fargo.

Senior guard Ciara Duffy averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds through the two games to earn Summit League Player of the Week honors on Monday.

The Coyotes are rolling through the Summit League with the team’s average margin of victory clocking in at 34.5 points. South Dakota’s defense has now held four of its first six Summit foes under 50 points.

No. 24 South Dakota remains in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week. Including its’ week in the poll back in December and its’ two weeks last season, South Dakota has been ranked in the AP Top 25 six times in program history.

Next on the slate for the 24th-ranked Coyotes are a pair of Summit home games over the weekend. South Dakota hosts Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.