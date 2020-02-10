South Dakota climbs back to number 21 in AP Top 25

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball moved back to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 announced Monday.

The No. 21 Coyotes (22-2, 11-0) have been rolling through the Summit League slate with an average margin of victory of 35.9 points per game. It’s the nation-leading winning margin in conference games.

South Dakota is coming off a 93-46 win at North Dakota on Sunday. Six Coyotes – Ciara Duffy, Taylor Frederick, Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, Madison Mckeever, Jeniah Ugofsky – scored in double-figures in the game. It was the first time the program had placed that many in double-digits in a Division I game since 2017.

A semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, Duffy leads the team with 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Sjerven and Lamb join her in double-figures on the season.

No. 21 is the highest that South Dakota has been ranked in the Associated Press poll, equaling its ranking from two weeks ago. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for seven weeks this season.

The Coyotes return home to host Western Illinois in the antepenultimate game of the season Thursday with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Associated Press Top 25

1. South Carolina (22-1)

2. Baylor (21-1)

3. Oregon (22-2)

4. North Carolina State (22-1)

5. UConn (20-2)

6. Mississippi State (22-3)

7. UCLA (21-2)

8. Stanford (21-3)

9. Louisville (21-3)

10. Maryland (20-4)

11. Oregon State (19-5)

12. Arizona (19-4)

13. DePaul (22-3)

14. Florida State (20-4)

15. Gonzaga (23-2)

16. Texas A&M (18-5)

17. Iowa (20-4)

18. Kentucky (18-5)

19. Northwestern (19-3)

20. Indiana (19-6)

21. South Dakota (22-2)

22. Arizona State (16-8)

23. Arkansas (19-5)

24. Missouri State (20-3)

25. Tennessee (17-6)