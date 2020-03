VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota women's basketball team enters the Summit League Championships as the favorite after completing its second perfect regular season in three years. A portion of the team's success can be tied to the energy from the bench, including the Coyotes' hype woman, Claudia Kunzer.

Newton's third law states that for every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. For the USD women, it's usually after each made bucket, that an equal or greater celebration follows, with Claudia Kunzer leading the way.