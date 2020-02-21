1  of  2
Closings & Delays
SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School

 

Avera

South Dakota boys and girls basketball highlights – February 20th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player to view Thursday’s boys and girls basketball highlights, including the Brandon Valley boys against Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Christian boys at Harrisburg, and Washington girls against Brandon Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Big Race - Daytona

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss