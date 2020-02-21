South Dakota boys and girls basketball highlights – February 20th

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy scored a team-high 22 points as the No. 20/15 Coyotes rolled past North Dakota State 96-57 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday night.

No. 20/15 South Dakota (25-2, 14-0 Summit) clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular season title on Thursday night with the victory. The Coyotes visit second-place South Dakota State on Saturday for their first chance to win the title outright. It marks the fourth regular season title by the Coyotes in the last six years and the second championship for USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.