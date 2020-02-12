South Dakota basketball highlights – February 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 98-88 on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon, ending a four-game homestand.

The Skyforce (17-18) jumped out to a 29-22 lead after the opening quarter, as they shot 61.1-percent on 11-of-18 FG in the period. Trey Mourning (12 points on 4-7 FG) led the charge with eight points in the period.