South Dakota basketball highlights – February 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player to view Tuesday’s high school basketball highlights, including the Dakota Valley boys against Vermillion, Madison boys at West Central, and the West Central girls versus McCook Central/Montrose.
by: Travis FossingPosted: / Updated:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player to view Tuesday’s high school basketball highlights, including the Dakota Valley boys against Vermillion, Madison boys at West Central, and the West Central girls versus McCook Central/Montrose.