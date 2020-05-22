South Dakota announces new football, MBB radio team

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Coyotes will have a familiar voice taking over play-by-play duties for Coyote football and men’s basketball games this fall.

USD Director of Athletics David Herbster and Learfield IMG College announced John Thayer will take over for Joe Van Goor as play-by-play announcer for Coyote football and men’s basketball games. Thayer, who has announced the last seven seasons of USD’s women’s basketball team, is a 2008 Doane College graduate. He’s worked as a sideline reporter for Coyote football since 2015.

Van Goor has been the voice of the Coyotes since 2012-13 and has spent 26 years covering Coyote athletics for three different broadcasting companies.