WHITESTOWN, IND. (KELO) — The South Dakota little league team advanced with a 7-4 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon.

The team from Sioux Falls jumped on the board first with a Jacob McCloskey RBI single in the first.

South Dakota blew the game open in the third with five runs. Ryan Henry drove in two with a single. Rafe Nohrenberg knocked in three runs with a bases-clearing triple.

Nebraska rallied to make it a game in the sixth by scoring all four of its runs in the frame.

South Dakota is now 2-0 in the tournament and advances to play North Dakota on Wednesday.