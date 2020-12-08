Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2

Sports

Will Bruin

Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin (17) shoots to score against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) – Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 to advance to the MLS Cup final.

Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.  

