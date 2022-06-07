SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘A’ Girls State Golf Championship concluded Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Canton’s Olivia Sorlie entered the day with a four-stroke lead, and after firing a 10-over 80 in her final round, hung on for a one-stroke victory over Flandreau’s Keva Burshiem.

On the team side, Sioux Falls Christian led Vermillion by two-strokes heading into Tuesday, and posted a 341 as a team, to win the team championship by 8 strokes over the Tanagers, finishing at +125 as a group.

For complete team and individual results, head here.

Final Team Standings

Final Individual Standings