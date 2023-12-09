BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU has been considered the team to beat in FCS this season. Few have even been able to stay within striking distance of the Jacks, but Villanova was one of those teams.

SDSU walked away with a 23-12 win, but the contest was tight throughout.

The Wildcats mustered little to no offense in the first quarter, but neither did SDSU.

The Jackrabbits only points came on punt in which Nathan Fondacaro kicked it so low, it hit off a blocker. SDSU recovered, went six yards and kicked the field goal.

The second quarter saw a strong drive for Villanova. It ended with a Jalen Jackson touchdown run of 25 yards. Nova led 6-3.

The Wildcats would get the ball back in great field position. Not to mention, they were with the 30 MPH wind, giving them a path to add on to their lead.

Facing third down, Villanova was hoping for some yards to stay in field goal range, but Quinton Hicks had other plans. He earned a sack of Connor Watkins, forcing a punt.

That’s when Matthew Durrance made a game changing play.

The sophomore came shooting off the edge, blocking Fondacaro’s punt. He’d then scoop it up and go 45 yards for SDSU’s first and only touchdown of the first half.

It was a 10-9 halftime lead for SDSU.

The third quarter was key for SDSU, looking to add points with the wind and they did just that.

Mark Gronowski connected with Jaxon Janke for a twenty yard touchdown, capping off a nine play drive.

Villanova’s ensuing drive was a long one. An eight and a half minute drive ended with a short field goal from Matthew Mercurio.

The Wildcats trailed 17-12.

The ensuing drive for SDSU became the most important series of the season… and they got their first big hitter of the game.

Isaiah Davis rumbled 66 yards for a touchdown, opening a 23-12 lead.

That seemed to get the Jackrabbits back in rhythm. They’d allow little to no yards defensively, while milking plenty of clock offensively.

And now, the Jackrabbits are headed back to the semifinals, following their 27th straight win.

SDSU will now play the winner of Saturday’s Albany vs. Idaho game.

That contest will either by at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 15 or 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16.