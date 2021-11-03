Softball to be sanctioned as an SDHSAA sport in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDHSAA Board of Directors today approved the softball steering committee’s plan to sanction softball in South Dakota.

At its Oct. 27 meeting, the committee set a plan to implement softball as a sanctioned SDHSAA sport in the spring of 2023.

Softball will be a high school sport but it could be played in two different seasons.

The larger schools or teams that would make up class ‘AA’ preferred a fall season, while the smaller schools or teams in class ‘A’ & ‘B’ wanted a spring seasons.

The committee found that nine ‘AA’ teams voted for a fall season, while six teams voted for a spring season.

There was a lot of discussion by the SDHSAA Board of Directors on how the spring vs. fall season would align. In the end, the board passed the motion to begin in the spring of 2023, but the board will revisit the topic of an 2023 ‘AA’ fall season in January.

The 2023 spring season would be the first season and the first games can be played on March 31, 2023. The state tournament would end on June 3.

If there is a fall season it would begin in 2023 as well as the first games could be played on Aug. 6, with the state championships ending on Oct. 1.