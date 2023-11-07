SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View SoDak 16 scores from Tuesday evening here:
CLASS A
#1 SF Christian 3, #16 Bennett County 0
#2 Rapid City Christian 3, #15 Winner 0
#14 Lennox 3, #3 Groton Area 1
#4 Miller 3, #13 Flandreau 0
#12 Dakota Valley 12, #5 Aberdeen Roncalli 0
#6 Platte-Geddes 3, #11 Elkton-Lake Benton 1
#7 Dell Rapids 3, #10 Hill City
#9 Wagner 3, #8 Mobridge-Pollock 2
CLASS B
#1 Warner 3, #16 Tripp-Delmont-Armour 0
#2 Chester Area 3, #15 Lemmon 0
#14 Gayville-Volin 3, #3 Faith 1
#4 Colman-Egan 3, #14 Alcester-Hudson 0
#5 Burke 3, #12 Herreid-Selby Area 1
#6 Wolsey-Wessington 3, #11 Kadoka Area 0
#7 Castlewood 3, #10 Philip 1
#8 Faulkton Area 3, #9 Hitchcock-Tulare 0