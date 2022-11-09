SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has lead to the postponement of the SoDak 16 volleyball matches scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

An email from the Sioux Falls School District states that due to inclement weather and the hazardous road conditions across the state of South Dakota, the matches scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed. Schools are working with the South Dakota High School Activities Association to find an alternate date and time.

Updates will be sent out by the district when matches have been rescheduled.