SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 16 teams punched their tickets to the state tournament on Thursday in South Dakota.

Eight of those teams will be from class ‘A’ and eight from class ‘B’.

Here’s a look at the class ‘A’ scoreboard:

#1 Hamlin 60, #16 Milbank 24

#2 Wagner 72, #15 Tea Area 52

#3 SF Christian 61, #14 Lennox 29

#4 Red Cloud 63, #13 Garretson 58

#12 Flandreau 47, #5 St. Thomas More 38

#6 Lakota Tech 68, #11 Dupree 34

#7 Sisseton 59, #10 Parkston 46

#8 Rapid City Christian 60, #9 Miller 47

State Tournament Matchups:

#1 Hamlin vs. #8 Flandreau #4 Red Cloud vs. #5 Lakota Tech #2 Wagner vs. #7 Rapid City Christian #3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Sisseton

Here’s a look at the class ‘B’ scoreboard:

#1 Wolsey-Wessington 58, #16 Leola/Frederick Area 23

#2 Ethan 34, #15 Corsica-Stickney 31

#3 Viborg-Hurley 63, #14 Lyman 34

#4 Sully Buttes 44, #13 Harding County 26

#5 Wall 74, #12 Warner 64

#6 Howard 61, #11 Wessington Springs 40

#7 Castlewood 74, #10 Timber Lake 46

#8 Jones County 54, #9 Centerville 37

State Tournament Matchups: