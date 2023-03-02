SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 16 teams punched their tickets to the state tournament on Thursday in South Dakota.
Eight of those teams will be from class ‘A’ and eight from class ‘B’.
Here’s a look at the class ‘A’ scoreboard:
#1 Hamlin 60, #16 Milbank 24
#2 Wagner 72, #15 Tea Area 52
#3 SF Christian 61, #14 Lennox 29
#4 Red Cloud 63, #13 Garretson 58
#12 Flandreau 47, #5 St. Thomas More 38
#6 Lakota Tech 68, #11 Dupree 34
#7 Sisseton 59, #10 Parkston 46
#8 Rapid City Christian 60, #9 Miller 47
State Tournament Matchups:
|#1 Hamlin vs. #8 Flandreau
|#4 Red Cloud vs. #5 Lakota Tech
|#2 Wagner vs. #7 Rapid City Christian
|#3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Sisseton
Here’s a look at the class ‘B’ scoreboard:
#1 Wolsey-Wessington 58, #16 Leola/Frederick Area 23
#2 Ethan 34, #15 Corsica-Stickney 31
#3 Viborg-Hurley 63, #14 Lyman 34
#4 Sully Buttes 44, #13 Harding County 26
#5 Wall 74, #12 Warner 64
#6 Howard 61, #11 Wessington Springs 40
#7 Castlewood 74, #10 Timber Lake 46
#8 Jones County 54, #9 Centerville 37
State Tournament Matchups:
|#1 Wolsey-Wessington vs. #8 Jones County
|#4 Sully Buttes vs. #5 Wall
|#2 Ethan vs. #7 Castlewood
|#3 Viborg-Hurley vs. #6 Howard