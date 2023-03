SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight boys basketball teams punched their tickets to the state tournament in Class AA on Saturday in South Dakota.

Here’s a look at the scoreboard:

#1 Jefferson 71, #16 Rapid City Stevens 46

#2 Lincoln 76, #15 Rapid City Central 49

#3 Mitchell 62, #14 Watertown 44

#4 Yankton 68, #13 Aberdeen Central 52

#5 Washington 71, #12 Huron 43

#6 Pierre T.F. Riggs 64, #11 O’Gorman 49

#7 Roosevelt 54, #10 Sturgis Brown 40

#9 Harrisburg 54, #8 Brandon Valley 52

State Tournament Matchups: