SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second round of the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ region playoffs were completed Thursday, which means we now know the SoDak 16 pairings.

The SoDak 16 round is set for Tuesday, November 7.

CLASS ‘A’ SODAK 16 MATCHUPS

CLASS ‘B’ SODAK 16 MATCHUPS