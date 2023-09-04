SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The soccer coaches association will be releasing our rankings every two weeks during the season. We appreciate your willingness to publish the rankings at your earliest convenience.
CLASS AA BOYS
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. O’Gorman
3. Yankton
4. Sioux Falls Jefferson
5. Spearfish
Receiving Votes: Rapid City Central, Sturgis Brown, Huron
CLASS AA GIRLS
1. Harrisburg
2. Mitchell
3. Rapid City Central
T4. Pierre T.F. Riggs
T4. Rapid City Stevens
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central, Spearfish, Sioux Falls Lincoln
CLASS A BOYS
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Tea Area
3. Vermillion
4. Belle Fourche
T5. Dakota Valley
T5. Freeman Academy
T5. St. Thomas More
Receiving Votes: Groton Area, James Valley Christian, West Central
CLASS A GIRLS
1. Tea Area
2. Groton Area
3. West Central
4. Sioux Falls Christian
5. Dakota Valley
Receiving Votes: Vermillion, Garretson