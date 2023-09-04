SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The soccer coaches association will be releasing our rankings every two weeks during the season. We appreciate your willingness to publish the rankings at your earliest convenience.

CLASS AA BOYS

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln

2. O’Gorman

3. Yankton

4. Sioux Falls Jefferson

5. Spearfish

Receiving Votes: Rapid City Central, Sturgis Brown, Huron

CLASS AA GIRLS

1. Harrisburg

2. Mitchell

3. Rapid City Central

T4. Pierre T.F. Riggs

T4. Rapid City Stevens

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central, Spearfish, Sioux Falls Lincoln

CLASS A BOYS

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. Vermillion

4. Belle Fourche

T5. Dakota Valley

T5. Freeman Academy

T5. St. Thomas More

Receiving Votes: Groton Area, James Valley Christian, West Central

CLASS A GIRLS

1. Tea Area

2. Groton Area

3. West Central

4. Sioux Falls Christian

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving Votes: Vermillion, Garretson